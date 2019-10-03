Scott’s Liquid Gold acquires Kids N Pets brands

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) has acquired Kids N Pets and Messy Pets line of products from Paramount Chemical Specialties, Inc. for a base price of $5.50M.

The company financed the acquisition using its cash on hand and current revolving line of credit.

Mark Goldstein, CEO of Scott's Liquid Gold, Inc. said, “Kids N Pets brands represent a perfect fit for the Scott’s Liquid Gold family. They are high quality, high value brands which share distribution with Scott’s current product portfolio. Kids N Pets also brings a strong history of long-term sales and operational performance for its customers. This investment brings a growing, profitable brand into our household segment, allowing us to continue to progress towards our long-term growth objectives.”