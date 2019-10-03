Saudis turn focus to Aramco IPO after restoring output

Saudi Arabia has fully restored oil output following attacks on its facilities last month that took half of its production offline at its peak.

"We all rose to the challenge," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Moscow, adding that the kingdom's focus is now on the listing of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO).

"We have stabilized production capacity, we are at 11.3M barrels per day. We still have the kit and the tools to overcome any future challenges."