PepsiCo beat Q3 estimates and reaffirms FY2019 outlook

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 4.3% in Q3.
Foreign exchange impact on revenue was -1%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $4.11B (+5.5%); Quaker Foods North America: $576M (+1.5%); Latin America: $1.90B (+2%); North America Beverages: $5.64B (+3.5%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $3.35B (+6%); AMENA: $1.61B (+5%).
Total core gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 55.4%.
Total core operating margin rate down 40 bps to 17.2%.
FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: Meet or exceed 4%; Core EPS: $5.50; Tax rate: ~21%; Net capital expenditure: ~$4.5B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$9B; Free cash flow: ~$5B.
PEP -0.07% premarket.
