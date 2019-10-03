City Office REIT prices equity offering

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) prices its public offering of 6M common shares for total gross proceeds of $83.1M.

Closing date is October 7, 2019.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 0.9M common shares.

The company expects 53.65M total outstanding shares immediately following the offering, including the issuance of 8M shares pursuant to the at-the-market program during 3Q19.

Net proceeds will be used for the repayment of amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility and for general working capital purposes, including funding future acquisitions, capital expenditures and investments.