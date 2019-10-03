Eli Lilly issues positive update on Taltz

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) presents data at the 5th Annual Maui Derm NP+PA Fall meeting from its Phase 4 IXORA-R study.

The company says Taltz met the primary endpoint of superiority vs. TREMFYA in the proportion of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis achieving complete skin clearance as measured by PASI 100 at week 12.

The results demonstrated that Taltz was effective in helping more patients achieve completely clear skin by Week 12, with a 50 percent improvement in skin plaques seen as early as Week 1.

The study is ongoing through week 24.

Source: Press Release