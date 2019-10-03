Analysts cautiously optimistic after Veeva event

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) but raises the target from $150 to $154.

The firm left the analyst day event "confident in having new visibility in the longer-term trajectory."

Morgan sees "a long runway of growth," which is priced in at this level. The firm notes that while VEEV's 2025 target for operating margins was below Morgan's expectations, that was a case of management "being typically conservative and leaving themselves room to make opportunistic investments."

More action: Canaccord Genuity (Hold, $155) says the event "reinforced many of the positive attributes that underpin our favorable view of the firm’s fundamentals."