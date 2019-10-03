Alliance Data in new credit-card pact with Lands' End

Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) signs a new multi-year agreement to provide co-brand and private label credit card services for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE).

Cardholder benefits from the Lands' End Visa co-brand and private label cards include: free standard shipping with any Lands' End Credit Card purchase at landsend.com, 50% off their first Lands' End Credit Card purchase at landsend.com on the same day as account opening, and earnings five points per $1 spent on landsend.com or Lands' End store purchases.

The program will use Alliance Data's online acquisition capabilties, including real-time prescreen and instant credit, which allows cardmembers to use their card immediately upon approval.