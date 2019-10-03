DuPont to buy membrane biofiltration business from Evoqua Water
Oct. 03, 2019 7:25 AM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), AQUADD, AQUABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) agrees to acquire the Memcor product line of ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) for an undisclosed sum.
- Combined with the planned acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration business, DuPont says the deal will position it to provide the products, technology and geographic diversification needed to meet current and future customer demand.
- Evoqua says the Memcor sale allows it to focus on core products and solutions in line with its strategy toward digitally enabled, recurring revenue-based businesses.