Ares Management, Fidante forms JV for Australian, New Zealand investors

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Fidante Partners, part of Challenger Ltd. (OTCPK:CFIGY), create a joint venture for the marketing and investment management of retail and institutional investor capital from Australia and New Zealand for Ares's various credit, private equity, and real estate strategies.

Ares Australia Management, formed by the two companies, will act as the investment manager for new investment vehicles specifically structured for investors in Australia and New Zealand.

The companies say AAM will be well positioned to benefit from the long-term trends and structural advantages driving increased demand for alternative investment products in the Australian market, including the growing superannuation system in the country and the under-allocation to global fixed income assets in investor portfolios.

AAM will be governed by a board consisting of representatives from Ares and Fidante and will be headquartered in Sydney, Australia.