UBS sees $22/share for potential FEYE sale

UBS analyst Fatima Boolani weighs in after yesterday's Business Insider report that FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is considering a sale.

Boolani calculates a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $22 per share, using a 5x CY20 estimate of Enterprise value/sales multiple.

FEYE is currently trading at 3x CY20 EV/S compared to the 2x-5x range for recent PE-led security deals, including Imperva and Barracuda Networks.

UBS maintains a Neutral rating and $15.50 price target. FEYE has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.