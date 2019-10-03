Summit Therapeutics up 17% premarket on positive ridinilazole data in CDI patients

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is up 17% premarket on announcing results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ridinilazole in C. difficile infection (‘CDI’) detailing improvements in patient quality of life following antibiotic treatment for CDI.

The trial evaluated ridinilazole compared to vancomycin in 100 patients.

The number of patients treated with ridinilazole reporting problems in this measure decreased throughout the timepoints.

At Day five, patients treated with ridinilazole reported significant improvements in index scores (p=0.008).

By Day 10, numerically fewer patients treated with ridinilazole reported issues than those treated with vancomycin.

Overall, statistically significant improvements were observed in physical and mental health measures.