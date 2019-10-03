Airbus plant in Alabama spared from tariffs
Oct. 03, 2019 7:29 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Shares of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), down 2% on Wednesday, are now up 3.5% in Paris, after a new U.S. tariff list showed it had exempted some Airbus parts.
- Large components shipped to the deep-sea Alabama port of Mobile from plants in Europe will not be hit by the duties, allowing Airbus to continue to supply U.S.-based airlines with a limited number of locally assembled aircraft.
- France and the EU also said they were ready to respond "with sanctions" if the U.S. were to reject the hand extended by Europe in the Airbus trade dispute.