New CEO at Zoetis effective January 1, 2020

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announces that Kristin Peck will succeed Juan Ramón Alaix as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2020, and join the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Alaix has decided to retire as CEO effective December 31, 2019. He will act as an advisor on the leadership transition through December 31, 2020.

Peck currently serves as Executive VP and Group President of U.S. Operations, Business Development and Strategy. She previously served as Pfizer’s Executive VP of Worldwide Business Development and Innovation.