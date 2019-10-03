Hennes & Mauritz +6% after strong quarter

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HNNMY) rallies after posting profit of 3.9B Swedish kronor in Q3 vs. 3.1B Swedish kronor a year ago. It was the first time in two years that H&M increased quarterly profit.

"The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26% increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work," notes CEO Karl-Johan Persson on the quarter.