Simon Property, Allied Esports unveil Simon Cup details

Here's one way to get traffic into shopping malls: sponsor an e-sports tournament.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Allied Esports are co-producing the Simon Cup national e-sports tournament.

The program features a Fortnite competition, online qualifiers, regional finals, and gaming festivals in New York and Los Angeles, and weekly prizes and giveaways.

"The Simon Cup is another unique, innovative way to further enhance the communal aspect of our centers in an exciting, interesting format that appeals to a wide variety of visitors," said Mikael Thygesen, Simon's chief marketing officer.

The tournament will conclude on Nov. 23 with a Grand Final at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas where the winner will get a $50,000 shopping spree at a Simon destination.