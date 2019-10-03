Enanta reports positive data from mid-stage EDP-938 study

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) announces new data from its Phase 2a Human Challenge Study of EDP-938, a lead N-protein inhibitor being developed for the treatment of RSV infection.

The results demonstrated highly statistically significant reductions in RSV viral load by quantitative viral culture (plaque assay), as well as in mucus production.

The data were consistent with the primary efficacy endpoint of RSV viral load reduction by RT-PCR, as well as the secondary endpoint of reduction in RSV-associated total symptom score.

Enanta plans to initiate a Phase 2b clinical study of EDP-938 in adult out-patients with RSV by the end of 2019.