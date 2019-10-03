Tokio Marine to scoop up PURE group of specialty companies

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK:TKOMF) agrees to acquire Privilege Underwriters (PUI) from investors led by Stone Point Capital and KKR (NYSE:KKR).

PUI is the holding company for a collection of specialty companies serving high net worth individuals and families. It does business through the PURE Group of Insurance Companies, including PURE Risk Management, the attorney-in-fact for Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE); PURE Insurance; PURE Programs, a managing general underwriter; and Haven Art Group, a fine art services and claims management company.

Each of the PURE Group companies, except the reciprocal insurance exchange, which is an unincorporated association owned by its subscribers, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of HCC Insurance Holdings.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.