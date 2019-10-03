Ashford Hospitality signs two new franchise pacts

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) puts out two press releases this morning -- one on a new franchise agreement for the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town and the other on a franchise agreement with Marriott International for a hotel in Key West, FL.

Management of the Hilton Alexandria Old Town transitions from Hilton to Remington Lodging, effective Oct. 1, 2019; the conversion doesn't require a property improvement program.

Under the franchise pact with Marriott, Ashford's Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel will convert to an Autography Collection property.

The hotel will be converted to an Autograph property by July 1, 2022, and will involved a property improvement plan estimated to cost $13.7M, with ~$7.8M of that being incremental.

Ashford believes that post-conversion, the new Autograph property should realize a RevPAR premium to the current hotel and that its incremental investment should yield an approximate 19% unlevered internal rate of return.