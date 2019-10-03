Constellation Brands -4% after earnings disappoint

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reports beer sales of $1.64B in Q2 on 5.3% shipments growth and wine/spirits sales of $704M on a shipments drop of 10%.

Gross margin came in at 51.4% of sales vs. 51.9% consensus. Operating margin was 33.8% of sales vs. 33.4% consensus.

Constellation's says it share of Canopy Growth equity losses were $484M.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year EPS of $9.00 to $9.20 vs. $8.65 to $8.95 prior and free cash flow of $1.3B to $1.4B.

Shares of STZ are down 3.72% in premarket trading to $199.10.

