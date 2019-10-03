Schwab adds three bond ETFs to low-cost lineup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Management launches three new fixed income exchange-traded funds ((ETFs)).

The ETFs, with 0.06% operating expense ratios, will begin trading on Oct. 10, 2019. The funds are:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ); Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index as its benchmark index.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (OTC:SCHI) uses Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index as its benchmark index.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury Index (SCHQ) uses Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Index as its benchmark.