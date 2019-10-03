Plains All American, Holly Energy to form Cushing Connect JV

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) say they have formed a 50-50 joint venture aimed at providing capability to supply 100% of HollyFrontier's (NYSE:HFC) Tulsa Refinery crude throughput.

The companies say the Cushing Connect JV will build a new 160K bbl/day carrier crude oil pipeline connecting the Cushing, Okla., crude oil hub to HFC's Tulsa, Okla., refining complex, and own and operate a 1.5M-barrel crude oil storage terminal in Cushing.

The terminal is expected to be in service by Q2 2020, and the pipeline is planned to begin service by Q1 2021.