Fidelity may soon follow with price cuts, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys writes that the likelihood that Fidelity will reduce prices after E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), TD Ameritrade, and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) cut online trading commissions to zero.

Potential areas of pricing risk include per-contract fee on options (which will have more of an impact on ETFC and AMTD), commissions on futures, foreign currencies, and margin lending.

Schwab may rally if Fidelity "responds in a manner that leads to minimal to no EPS impact for Schwab," Cyprys writes.

Estimates ETFC EPS will be hurt by 23%, in line with Morgan Stanley's previous expectation.

If LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) matches, will hurt its EPS by 26 cents.

Sees Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) as potential winner from e-broker commission war, as trading activity may rise.

Via Bloomberg First Word.