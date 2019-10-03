Tesla on the hot seat after deliveries report

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives sees Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 deliveries report as a step in the right direction.

"The most important number in the release was the key Model 3 deliveries which came in at 79,600 and were above the Street’s 77,010 estimate as this remains the linchpin of the Tesla growth story for the coming years," says Ives.

"While the doomsday scenario is off the table with cash in the coffer (convert) and Model 3 sales ramping, the question on the minds of investors is around profits into 2020. The stock will be range-bound in our opinion until Musk & Co. update the Street with the financial results, profitability picture, and 4Q guidance later this month trying to regain the credibility of the Street," he adds.

Wedbush sticks with a Neutral rating on Tesla and price target of $220.

Elsewhere on Wall Street: JMP Securities lowers Tesla to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The firm says it's concerned that demand for Tesla cars is levelling off. "We know of no operational issues that could have prevented TSLA from delivering more vehicles if demand were available," notes the firm.The consensus sell-side rating on Tesla is Hold.

Shares of Tesla are down 4.73% premarket to $231.73.

Previously: Tesla -5% after Q3 deliveries fall short of 100K (Oct. 2)