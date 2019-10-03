Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) has partially halted work at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname after illegal miners blockaded operations, according to local media.

It is the mine's second shutdown since August, when operations were suspended after an illegal miner was killed during a clash with police.

IAG said last week it had resumed mining operations at Rosebel's southern pits, with a full ramp-up expected in ~30 days.

Separately, IAG yesterday announced a new grassroots discovery along the Senegal-Mali shear zone in West Africa with high grade drill intersections.