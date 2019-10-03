William Hill to open sportsbook inside U.S. sports arena

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) plans to operate the first sports betting venue inside a U.S. sports arena, according to CDC Reports.

The company aims to operate a sportsbook inside the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. under a partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. During game days and certain in-arena events, both ticketed and non-ticketed fans will have access to the sportsbook for wagering as permitted by local regulations.

Regulatory approval is still needed for the sportsbook.