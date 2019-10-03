Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) refinances its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, FL, which had an existing outstanding balance of $70M, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25% and a final maturity date in March 2020.

The new non-recourse loan, which is interest only, totals $80M and has a five-year term and has a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 1.85%. Braemar's next hard maturity isn't until April 2022.

"This transaction as it was an excellent opportunity for us to address our next hard debt maturity while lowering our spread and increasing our cash balance," said Braemar President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.