The Nasdaq grants Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) an extension of time to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirement of a minimum $2.5M of stockholders' equity.

This extension is conditional upon AEMD completing a reverse stock split and trading at or above minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for a period of ten consecutive days on or before October 29, 2019.

The Nasdaq has allowed 10Q filing for a period until December 31, 2019, to be no later than February 14, 2020, if the minimum bid price requirement is met by October 29, 2019.