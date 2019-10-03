Macau downgraded by The Wall Street Journal

The Macau sector gets some rough treatment this morning from The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column.

The rather blunt advice is for investors to stay away. The WSJ points to the lack of VIP revenue growth amid a weakening economy and government scrutiny on junkets, as well as slowing mass market visitation. "Visitor numbers to Macau are still growing—up 6.5% in August from a year earlier—but that compares with double-digit growth in the first seven months of 2019," notes WSJ's Jacky Wong.

This year's Golden Week holiday has been marred a bit by violence in Hong Kong.

Some analysts looking further ahead have noted that the flip side to the mostly weak 2020 Macau revenue numbers is that the comparables next year will be easy to match or top.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).