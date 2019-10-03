Brookdale calls activist investor's nominee 'unfit' for board

In a letter to its shareholders, Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) calls Land & Buildings' nominee for its board, Jay Flaherty, "unfit to serve on the board" and says he could endanger Brookdale's relationships with its largest landlords.

Urges shareholders to vote for its nominees -- Victoria Freed and Guy Sansone -- at the company's annual meeting on Oct. 29, 2019.

Notes that Glenview Capital Management, its largest stockholder, has endorsed both of Brookdale's nominees.

Says the company has tried to come to an agreement with Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings, but, "at every turn, Land & Buildings has declined our proposals."

