Loop sees good iPhone demand, low ASPs

Loop Capital says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone demand is "tracking well" to consensus estimates for the rest of this year, driven by lower ASP phones that could impact Street revenue estimates.

Analyst Ananda Baruah says an upside in unit sales could cancel out the lower ASPs.

Baruah says estimates for both revenue and units seem achievable and notes Apple has gained more momentum YTD in more areas than expected, including wearables and the iPad.

Loop maintains a Hold rating and $200 PT on the company. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.