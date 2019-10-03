Arista -2.8% as Nomura cuts on tough comps

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is 2.8% lower premarket after a cut to Neutral at Nomura, which is looking toward difficult comps for the company in the first half of 2020 and webscale challenges.

Recovery may be "elusive," the firm says, with potential share loss in webscale in the second half of '20. A forecast for low single digit webscale growth in the second half of this year is likely "overly prudent" in the long term.

It's cut its price target to $230 from $290, implying just 0.7% upside from yesterday's close of $228.33.

Sell-side analysts on average rate it Outperform, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.