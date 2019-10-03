EA -1.3% as KeyBanc fades season 2 of 'Apex Legends'

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is off 1.3% premarket after KeyBanc proclaims Apex Legends Season 2 a disappointment.

The beginning of the year meant lots of praise for EA's battle-royale game (and a stock rebound for EA).

But Season 2, which launched July 2, "was expected to be much more significant in terms of quality content and interest," says KeyBanc's Tyler Parker.

Parker says players are reverting to other offerings -- Epic's Fortnite is still robust and dominating the genre -- and now sees annual sales for Apex Legends at $275M vs. a previous estimate for $365M.

Parker's cutting revenue and profit estimates and thinks Street expectations for next year look aggressive without another game to help hit them.

Sentiment is strong: Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.