Vale sees dam burst expenses mostly complete by 2021

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the January tailings dam disaster by 2021.

In Brazilian securities filings, Vale says it sees this year's expenses related to halted operations because of the Brumadinho disaster falling from $3.00-$4.00/mt of iron ore in Q3 to $2.50-$3.50/mt in Q4.

The miner anticipates annual expenses related to taking down similar risky dams, repairing the environment and compensating victims peaking at $1.5B-$2.1B next year before declining through 2022.