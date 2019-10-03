Chicago Fed's Evans is "very concerned" about low inflation

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says he's "very concerned" about inflation lagging the central bank's 2% target.

Even before concern about headwinds this Spring, "There was a good argument for more accommodative monetary policy just to ensure that we get inflation up to 2%," he told Bloomberg Television. "I think we should overshoot for 2% at this point in the economic cycle."

He said he'll keep an open mind about if any further actions are needed. At the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting at the end of this month, Evans said he'll listen to everyone's perspectives on the outlook then ask himself: "Do we need still more accommodative monetary policy to achieve" the Fed's objectives?

ETFs: RINF, IVOL