eXp Realty to give home sellers option to sell to institutional buyers

eXp World Holdings' (NASDAQ:EXPI) real estate cloud brokerage unit starts a new home-buying and selling platform for U.S. eXp Realty agents and their clients called Express Offers.

The new offering allows eXp Realty agents to submit homes on behalf of their clients to a number of institutional buyers who are interested in purchasing homes in a particular local market.

This gives sellers another option to sell their home quickly without showings, staging, and uncertainty. For home sellers, properties may qualify to be submitted to more than one buyer, yielding multiple cash offers.

Express Offers currently is available in California with plans to open in 10 more states by year end.