CME to launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG index futures

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG Index futures, a new risk management tool that aligns with environmental, social, and governance values.

The new futures contracts will be available for trading on Nov. 18, 2019, pending regulatory review.

"Our new futures contracts will allow market participants to gain price exposure to an index that closely tracks the performance of the S&P 500, while adhering to ESG principles," said Tim McCourt, CME Group global head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products.