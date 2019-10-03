No bounce yet for stocks

Stocks are off to a flattish start after sharp back-to-back losing sessions; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1% , Dow -0.1% .

Investors await the 10 a.m. ET release of the ISM non-manufacturing index for September, which will offer a measure of the U.S. services sector to see how it is holding up amid the slowdown in manufacturing activity that has rattled markets.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% while Germany's DAX is closed on holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2% while China's Shanghai Composite is closed on holiday.

In the U.S., PepsiCo ( +2.7% ) and Constellation Brands ( -5.5% ) issued positive results and decent guidance but shares are mixed, while Tesla ( -6.7% ) reported Q3 deliveries that hit a record but fell short of Wall Street estimates.

An early look at the S&P sectors shows consumer staples ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.3% ) outperforming, while energy ( -0.4% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices have edged higher, pushing yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes 2 bps lower to 1.46% and 1.58%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 99.00.