Nielsen finishes overhaul of local TV ratings

Nielsen (NLSN -0.8% ) has called a wrap to the overhaul of its local TV business, announcing its new currency measurement after a multi-year effort.

The company has been working to combine its advanced meter technology, big data and people-powered panels on local television measurement -- starting with replacing paper diaries with electronic measurement in 137 designated market areas in summer 2018.

Tomorrow, the 71 remaining DMAs will feature deployment of Portable People Meters integrated with existing TV panels -- a move that on average doubles the households and people in samples for local TV ratings.