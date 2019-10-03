Aprea Therapeutics upsizes IPO amid turbulent biotech market

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) opens for trading at $15.46 after raising the size of its IPO to 5.67M shares from 5M and pricing its IPO at $15, the mid‐point of the $14‐$16 expected range.

APRE has said promising clinical data support the application of its lead product candidate, APR‐246, across a variety of hematologic malignancies and other oncologic indications; the company is conducting five clinical trials for APR‐246.

APRE's offering is a bright spot as demand eroded significantly this week for pharma and biotech IPOs: Two deals have been postponed (MNPR, ADCT), one deal was downsized and priced at the low end of the expected range (NASDAQ:FREQ), and one was slightly upsized but priced at the low end (NASDAQ:VIE).

