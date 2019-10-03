Stocks head south after service sector growth weakens

Stocks turn down sharply after services sector growth disappointed; that followed Tuesday's ISM print that showed the manufacturing sector contracting last month.

Says RSM US chief economist Joseph Brusuelas, "It's going to be difficult for forward-looking investors & policymakers to make the case that the slowdown has not spread into the real economy."

The Nasdaq slips and S&P each lose 0.7% and the Dow slides 1.1% . The CBOE Volatility Index gains 2.1% to 21.00.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials and financials fall the most; real estate ( +0.2% ) and utilities (flat) sit out the decline.

Crude oil is down 3.0% to $51.05 per barrel.

Investors turn to the safer havens of bonds; the 10-year Treasury surges, pushing yield down 8 basis points to 1.518%.

Gold rises 1.1% to $1,524.40 per ounce.