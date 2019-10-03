Pivotal Research expects United Natural Foods to fall further
Oct. 03, 2019
- Pivotal Research doubles down on its Sell rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI -4.5%) and view that the company faces an existential threat.
- Analyst Ajay Jain and team dig deep into UNFI's guidance in making the assessment: "We’ve gotten clarification that management’s debt reduction target of $200-$300 million includes all proceeds for retail including Cub Foods (as well as Shoppers Food which is now excluded from earnings completely). We think it may still be lost on some investors that while Cub revenue and earnings are included in the full year FY20 guidance, mgt. also assumes the benefit from the sale of Cub with its net debt and interest assumptions for FY20. This is a glaring inconsistency, in our view."
- Pivotal drops its price target on UNFI to $3 from $6 (6X EV/EBITDA), well-below the consensus sell-side PT of $8.96.
- United Natural Foods is down sharply for a second day in a row.
