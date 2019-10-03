Resources Connection slips 17% post Q1 mixed results

Resources Connection (RECN -17.1% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 3.5% Y/Y to $172.23M, reflecting the impact of reduced client demand in the Nordics and the wind-down of technical accounting implementation projects.

Revenue by geography: North America $140.37M (-3.9% Y/Y); Asia Pacific $13.09M (+11.8% Y/Y); and Europe $18.76M (-9.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 103 bps to 39.2%, reflecting improved bill/pay ratio.

Q1 Operating margin declined by 80 bp s to 4.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $11.91M (-10.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 50 bps to 6.9%.

SG&A expenses were $56.97M (+1.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenues 33.1% up by 152 bps, reflecting higher payroll and benefits costs.

Cash flow from operating activities was negative $3.04M, compared to negative $16.6M a year ago.

