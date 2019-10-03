Mortgage rates stay on an even keel

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.65% for the week ending Oct. 3, 2019 vs. 3.64% in the prior week and down from 4.71% at this time last year, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"As economic growth decelerates, it is clear that low mortgage rates will continue to support the mortgage market and we expect that to persist for the remainder of the year,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.14% vs. 3.16% in the prior week and 4.15% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.38%, unchanged from the previous week and down from 4.01% a year ago.

With a weak services sector September report, stocks overall are down, and homebuilder stocks are no exception. iShares U.S. Home Construction Index (BATS:ITB) slips 0.3% .

ETFs: MORL, REM, ITB, XHB, MORT, DMO, PGZ, NAIL, TSI, HOMZ