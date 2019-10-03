Torex Gold's Q3 production hits record

Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF +5.6% ) reports record quarterly gold production of 138.1K oz. in Q3, topping its previous record set in Q2 by 21%, with sales of 132.5K oz. at an average realized price of $1,475/oz.

Torex says it is on track to achieve full-year guidance of 430K oz. of gold sales after selling 322.4K oz. during the first nine months of the year at an average realized price of $1,376/oz.

The miner also says its total cash balance increased by $52M and total debt was reduced by $36M during the quarter.