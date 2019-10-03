Grocery Outlet announces interim Q3 results

Grocery Outlet (GO +3.1% ) expects Q3 sales growth of 13.1% Y/Y to $652.5M, primarily attributable to 30 net new stores; anticipates comparable store sales growth of 5.8% driven by increase in number of customer transactions and average transaction size.

Gross margin to be substantially consistent with ~30.8% in Q2 2019.

Operating income to be between $20.4M - $21.4M, a decrease of 13.2%, based on the midpoint, reflecting an estimated $3M stock compensation expense, as well as additional costs of ~$2M

Anticipates net income to be between $8.9M - $9.6M, +21.1% based on midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA to be ~$42M - $43M

The company ended the quarter with 337 stores