More on Stolt-Nielsen Q3 results

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q3 revenue decreased of 4.4% Y/Y to $519M.

Segment revenue: Tankers $291.8M (-6.6% Y/Y), Terminals $62.9M (+0.5% Y/Y), Tank containers $135.2M (-4.7% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea farm $28.2M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall margins: Gross declined 159 bps to 16.53% and operating declined 179 bps to 8.3%.

Segment operating margin: Tankers declined 171 bps to 5.14%; Terminals declined 1,047 bps to 19.24% & Tank containers declined 390 bps to 8.58%.

Stolt tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index edged upward 0.54 from 0.53.

At Stolthaven terminals tank capacity utilisation rate was 91% from 91.7%.

Stolt Tank Containers experienced a reduced number of shipments to 32,457 from 32,706 Y/Y.

Tank containers owned and leased units increased by 1,318 tanks to 40,414.

Debt, net of cash and equivalents,was $2.23B as of August 31, 2019.

