Coal giant Murray Energy teeters on brink of default

Murray Energy, the largest closely held coal miner in the U.S., may be headed for default after failing to make multiple payments to lenders this week, Bloomberg reports.

Creditors agreed not to take legal action until Oct. 14, buying some time for Murray to determine how to shore up its balance sheet.

America's coal miners (NYSEARCA:KOL) are struggling for survival, and prices for thermal coal used by power plants have slumped, which may have left Murray short on cash, says B. Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes.

Murray's efforts to improve its liquidity will prove difficult as it runs up against a heavy debt load and an industry in secular decline, according to a recent analysis from Moody's.

Murray also owns a controlling stake in coal miner Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP), which this week failed to make its own interest payment, invoking a 30-day grace period to evaluate options.

Related tickers include BTU, ARCH, ARLP, HCC,CEIX, WLB, METC, OTCPK:CLDPQ