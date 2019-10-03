Vanguard eyes banks' grip on currency market - Bloomberg

Vanguard Group, known for pioneering low-cost index-based ETFs, is testing a way for asset managers to trade currencies without involving big investment banks in the process, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The blockchain-based peer-to-peer platform has been in operation for two months and has handled some trades, the person said.

The venture, if successful, could shift power in the $6T-a-day currency market that banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7% ) and Deutsche Bank (DB -1.1% ) have dominated for decades.

At issue is whether the cost savings of peer-to-peer trading will succeed in attracting enough investment firms to the platform.

The are a number of uncertainties, such as how the venture will operate, whether there will be sufficient liquidity, and who will be allowed to participate, and who will be willing to sign up, according to Campbell Adams, a former senior currency trader at Deutsche Bank who founded a platform, ParFX, in partnership with banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup (C -0.8% ).

The platform may be more useful in the swaps and forward markets, rather than spot trading, as day-to-day basis opposite interests among investment firms may be limited in spot, Adams told Bloomberg.