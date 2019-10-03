Take-Two's game strength priced in - Nomura

Nomura has initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.7% ) at Neutral, with praise for game pipeline strength it thinks is baked in to the current price.

The company's had recent success and "we like its prospects for pipeline expansion" though the shares are fairly valued for now, says analyst Andrew Marok.

Still, Nomura's $135 price implies 12% upside from current levels.

Sell-side analysts overall rate the stock an Outperform, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.