U.S. crude oil lower for eighth straight session

Equities have snapped back from sharp early losses but not so much for crude oil (USO -1.1% ), as WTI is on track for its eighth straight down day amid concerns about global economic growth, oil demand and signs of excess supply; November WTI -1.4% to $51.89/bbl.

The drop in the ISM service sector index "to the weakest growth in three years gave rise to further concerns for an economic slowdown in the U.S., so it's largely a demand-driven decline” for crude, IHS Markit energy analyst Marshall Steeves tells MarketWatch.

"It is simply impossible to predict where the next significant price support will come from, as the focus is firmly on economic developments, and those are anything but optimistic," according to Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Saudi Arabia energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says the country has fully restored production after last month's attacks on its facilities and is now focusing on Aramco's listing.

